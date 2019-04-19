View Job Description
I'm hiring JS developers and data scientists to join me in my new start-up, Yelda. We're building a Virtual Assistants platform to allow all companies in the world to activate their assistant in a minute. Join us now ! It's only the beginning of the Age of the Assistance, we've the same feeling than when we were building the first web CMS in the early 2000's!
Thomas Gx, CommitStrip founder & Yelda CEO
Voir l'offre
Je recrute des développeurs JS et des data scientists pour me rejoindre dans ma nouvelle start-up, Yelda. Nous construisons une plateforme d'assistants virtuels qui permet aux entreprises d'activer leurs assistants en quelques minutes. Rejoignez-nous, c'est le moment ! Ce n'est encore que le début de l'Ère de l'Assistance, on a les mêmes sensations que quand on on développait les premiers CMS web au début des années 2000 !
Thomas Gx, CommitStrip founder & Yelda CEO